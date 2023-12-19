Assam: Sitting MPs, deputy LoP in assembly among 71 candidates seeking Cong LS tickets

Two incumbent MPs and the deputy leader of opposition in the Assam Assembly are among 71 Congress members who have sought party tickets for next year's Lok Sabha elections, according to a party release on Tuesday.

The third party MP from the state in the current Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, is yet to file his application.

The last date for filing of applications seeking party tickets, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended by the state unit.

The state Congress shared a list of 71 applications it has received so far for the 14 seats in the lower House from the northeastern state.

Incumbent MP Pradyut Bordoloi has filed his application, seeking re-election from Nagaon constituency.

Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque has also filed his papers, though he did not mention his preferred seat.

Gogoi, who represented Kaliabor in the Lok Sabha but has lost his constituency in the delimitation exercise, is yet to file his application.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, Rakibul Hussain, has also filed his application for Nagaon constituency, as per the list shared by the Congress.

Hussain, a former state cabinet minister, is the MLA from Samaguri, which comes under Nagaon.

The highest number of 11 applications has been received for Dhubri constituency, while there is only one party ticket aspirant from Kokrajhar so far.

Meanwhile, the state unit has extended the last date for submission of applications, which was to end on Tuesday, till December 22.

''Hon'ble President Assam PCC Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah has decided to extend the last date of receipt of applications of aspiring INC candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 up to 22nd December 2023,'' a circular said.

The process for accepting the filled-up forms began on December 11, and each applicant is required to deposit a fee of Rs 1 lakh, according to an earlier circular issued by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

With the Congress being a part of a 15-member opposition forum in the state, aiming at contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, it will have to refrain from fielding candidates from certain constituencies, the party said.

Fees of aspirants who submit applications for such constituencies will be refunded, the circular said.

The 15-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) has been formed in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI, Jatiya Dal-Asom, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML) and AAP are among the UOFA alliance.

It had recently held a two-day conclave to decide on strategies for the Lok Sabha polls.

