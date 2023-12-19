Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma visits his hometown Bharatpur

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday visited his hometown Bharatpur for the first time after taking oath of the post. During the visit, Sharma stopped at a tea stall in Manpur's Pepalki village, where he made and sipped tea. He also talked to the tea stall vendor Munshi Lal Gurjar and gave him financial assistance. He was welcomed by several people on his way to Bharatpur. Meanwhile, talks about formation of the new government's Cabinet have started. The first session of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly will begin on Wednesday. Newly elected MLAs will be administered oath by Protem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf.

