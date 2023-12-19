Left Menu

Consequence of "raising questions, strange behaviour": BJP MP Hema Malini defends suspension of Opposition MPs

"Work should be done in accordance with Parliament's rules. They don't do it and they have been suspended. There is nothing wrong with it; this is correct," the BJP MP said.

Amid the suspension of 141 Opposition Members of Parliament for the remainder of the winter session, BJP MP Hema Malini defended the decision, asserting that the suspension was a consequence of the Opposition's continuous questioning and "strange" behaviour. "They keep raising questions and display strange behaviour. So, they have been suspended. If they have been suspended, it means they have done something wrong," Hema Malini said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

"Work should be done in accordance with Parliament's rules. They don't do it and they have been suspended. There is nothing wrong with it; this is correct," she added. Responding to queries about the INDIA Alliance meeting, Hema Malini said, "That is their goal; don't let the Parliament function somehow and uproot Modi government. They are working so hard for it, but they won't be successful."

A total of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident. Earlier in the day, members of opposition parties held protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises against the suspension of MPs for the remainder of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Suspended Opposition MPs also held protests against the government at Parliament's Makar Dwar. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also joined the protests. The reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited as 'misconduct' and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair. (ANI)

