Israel's Herzog floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages
Israeli President Isaac Herzog signalled readiness on the part of the country on Tuesday to enter another foreign-mediated Gaza truce in order to recover hostages held by Hamas and enable more aid to reach the besieged Palestinian enclave.
"Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages," Herzog, whose public role is largely ceremonial, told a gathering of ambassadors, according to his office.
"And the responsibility lies fully with (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar and (other) Hamas leadership," he said. (Writing by Dan Williams)
