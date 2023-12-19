Left Menu

CM Lalduhoma hopeful of improving Mizoram's financial condition in one year

We will also strictly follow austerity measures. The resource mobilisation committee will make massive efforts and we will function without corruption.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:15 IST
CM Lalduhoma hopeful of improving Mizoram's financial condition in one year
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday expressed hope that the state's financial condition may improve after one year, an official statement said.

During an interaction with leaders of All Mizoram Centrally Sponsored Scheme Coordination Committee in Aizawl, the chief minister said that the government will declare 2024 as a year of consolidation to improve the state's financial condition, the statement said.

He also said that the government has formed a resource mobilisation committee to tide over the financial crisis being faced by the government.

''The coming year will be declared as the year of consolidation. We will also strictly follow austerity measures. The resource mobilisation committee will make massive efforts and we will function without corruption. I am hopeful that our financial condition may significantly improve in a year,'' the chief minister said.

Lalduhoma said that his government is giving due importance to the problems faced by employees of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS).

In the past the Mizoram government had set up a study group to assess the problems of the CSS employees and the study group submitted its report in 2021.

Lalduhoma told All Mizoram Centrally Sponsored Scheme Coordination Committee leaders that he will table the reports or recommendations of the study group in the next cabinet meeting other than the one to be held on Wednesday to ensure that they are implemented at the earliest.

The chief minister also said that any fund that comes from the Centre to implement CSS will be immediately handed over to a single nodal agency or implementing agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

