French lawmakers strike tentative deal on immigration

The deal is good news for President Emmanuel Macron who, short of a majority in parliament, has tried to convince parts of the right-wing opposition to back the bill. The commission with members from France's National Assembly and Senate was succesful, conservative lawmaker Annie Genevard from the Les Republicains party said in a post on X.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:16 IST
A special committee of French lawmakers struck a tentative deal on a contested immigration bill, two lawmakers involved in the discussions said on Tuesday, in a compromise that still needs to be approved by both houses of parliament in votes scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The deal is good news for President Emmanuel Macron who, short of a majority in parliament, has tried to convince parts of the right-wing opposition to back the bill.

The commission with members from France's National Assembly and Senate was succesful, conservative lawmaker Annie Genevard from the Les Republicains party said in a post on X. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced her camp would vote in favour of the new draft migration law.

