French lawmakers strike tentative deal on tougher immigration bill

A group of French lawmakers struck a tentative deal on Tuesday on a

contested bill that will toughen immigration laws and has highlighted the difficulties for President Emmanuel Macron of running the country with no majority in parliament. The government had initially said this would be a carrot-and-stick legislation that would make it easier for migrants working in sectors that lack labour to get a residency permit, but would also make it easier to expel illegal migrants.

But, without a majority in the lower house of parliament since the June 2022 elections, and in order to gain support from the right, the government has progressively agreed to water down measures meant to give some illegal migrants residency permits, while tightening access to welfare, among other steps. The deal agreed by a special committee of seven senators and seven deputies is good news for Macron, who had made the migration bill a key plank of his second mandate.

But approval by the lower house later on Tuesday is not certain. The deal is skewed to the right - including by delaying migrants' access to welfare benefits - because of the large presence of conservative senators in the committee, and the left wing of Macron's own majority has expressed unease over some of the bill's more rightwing aspects.

"I'm taking Alka-Seltzer," one lawmaker from the left wing, Patrick Vignal, told Reuters, referring to an anti-acid medicine. EU lawmaker Jordan Bardella, who heads the far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally) said the toughening of immigration laws showed "an ideological victory" for his party, a characterisation of the talks which lawmakers in Macron's camp disagreed with.

Coming just six months before European parliament elections, successful passage of the bill in parliament would be a welcome boost for Macron. He has struggled to contain a resurgent far right, which has put the fight against immigration at the top of its agenda.

