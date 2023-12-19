Assam: BJP, Congress, TMC publish candidate lists for North Cachar Hills council election

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Tuesday announced candidates for all the 28 seats of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), polling for which will take place on January 8 next year.

The Trinamool Congress also announced the names of candidates for 12 constituencies of NCHAC.

Addressing a press conference here, state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the list has been prepared after detailed consultation with senior leaders of each constituency of the council in Dima Hasao district.

''There is a positive wave blowing in favour of the BJP in Dima Hasao on account of welfare activities of the central and state governments. We will retain the council and win all the seats. The opposition will get nothing,'' she added.

NCHAC Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa will contest from his present constituency Dehangi, while another prominent leader and the council's Executive Member Hen Samuel Changsan will seek re-election from Digar.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah approved the list of party candidates for the upcoming election, stating that youths and women have been given more importance.

''Out of the 28 seats, we have nominated 18 people in the age group of 25-35 years and given tickets to four women workers. We are hopeful to form the administration in the council,'' Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Vice Chairman (Media Department) Bedabrat Bora said.

Assam TMC general secretary (organisation) Arupjyoti Bhuyan said that the party's state unit chief Ripun Bora has approved the names for 12 constituencies of the council.

''The TMC will work for the overall development and progress of Dima Hasao. We appeal to all the people to vote for our candidates,'' he added.

The polling of NCHAC will take place on January 8 next year through ballot papers. The last date for filing nominations has been fixed on December 21 and the scrutiny of applications will be done on the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 22 and the list of valid candidates will be published on the same day.

If there is any requirement of repolling in any constituency, it will be held on January 10.

The counting of votes will be held on January 12.

The polling will be held in over 280 polling stations, of which 27 have been marked as 'very sensitive', 100 as 'sensitive' and the remaining as 'comparatively safe'.

Out of these polling stations, 10-15 per cent are located in extremely remote areas with difficult terrain and without motorable roads.

The total number of voters in the constituencies spread across Dima Hasao district is 1,41,124, including 70,485 men and 70,639 women.

The council governs the entire Dima Hasao district, which has a rich tapestry of tourism. The district also houses Assam's only hill station, the picturesque Haflong.

