"Distribution of tickets very soon...," Akhilesh Yadav after INDIA bloc meeting

After the INDIA bloc meeting, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that all the Opposition parties of the INDIA bloc are ready to hit the ground for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that the distribution of tickets will take place very soon. "All parties are ready to hit the ground after the distribution of tickets very soon," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters on Tuesday.

He further said, "I have said from the first day that the strategy of INDIA Alliance will be PDA. We will defeat BJP...UP mein 80 harao aur loktantra bachao." The fourth meeting of the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc took place in the national capital.

The meeting comes amid the political tensions escalating between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government over the demand of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the Parliament security breach. An unprecedented number of MPs, a total of 141, were suspended from Parliament.

The alliance, led by the Congress, took shape with the primary objective of mounting a combined challenge to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year's general elections. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting happened in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the Mumbai meeting, the opposition parties adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

The theme chosen by the INDIA bloc for the elections is "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win) to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)