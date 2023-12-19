Germany's lower house of parliament to vote on 2024 budget at end Jan - govt spokesperson

Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament is expected to vote on the 2024 budget at the end of January after the plans are put to cabinet on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Bundesrat upper house is expected to vote on the budget on Feb. 2, the spokesperson added.

Leaders of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition hammered out a budget deal last week after the constitutional court threw its financial planning into disarray. (Writing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Rachel More)

