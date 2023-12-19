Left Menu

Germany's lower house of parliament to vote on 2024 budget at end Jan - govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:10 IST
Germany's lower house of parliament to vote on 2024 budget at end Jan - govt spokesperson
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament is expected to vote on the 2024 budget at the end of January after the plans are put to cabinet on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Bundesrat upper house is expected to vote on the budget on Feb. 2, the spokesperson added.

Leaders of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition hammered out a budget deal last week after the constitutional court threw its financial planning into disarray. (Writing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Rachel More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023