Germany's lower house of parliament to vote on 2024 budget at end Jan - govt spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:10 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament is expected to vote on the 2024 budget at the end of January after the plans are put to cabinet on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The Bundesrat upper house is expected to vote on the budget on Feb. 2, the spokesperson added.
Leaders of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition hammered out a budget deal last week after the constitutional court threw its financial planning into disarray. (Writing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Rachel More)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundestag
- Germany
- Bundesrat
- Madeline Chambers
- Olaf Scholz's
- Rachel More
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany remains Europe's top destination for foreign direct investment
Freezing rain causes accidents that leave 3 dead in Germany while Munich airport suspends flights
Germany's debt brake must be respected - finance minister
16th edition of India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group meeting held in New Delhi
Freezing rain causes accidents that leave 3 dead in Germany while Munich airport resumes flights