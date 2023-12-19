"Seat sharing to be discussed at state-level": Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday asserted that INDIA bloc parties will focus on seat-sharing talks at the state level, adding that if any issue arises, it will be taken up at the leadership of the alliance. "Our people in states will try and forge the arrangements. If there is any issue somewhere, the alliance leaders will resolve it here. Whether it's Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, UP, Delhi or Punjab, issues on seat-sharing will be resolved," he added.

Kharge stated that all INDIA parties unanimously decided how to take the alliance forward. At least 8-10 meetings will be held together across the country. "We have decided to hold 8-10 meetings across the country. If alliance partners don't come together on one stage, then people will not know about it. It's a good thing that the meeting lasted for 2-3 hours," he added.

He further said that the PM and the home minister think no one is better than them to rule, we will take on that thinking. Congress chief informed that INDIA bloc members will stage a protest on December 22 in opposition to the suspension of the record number of MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The fourth meeting of the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc took place in the national capital on Friday and was attended by leaders from 28 parties. The meeting was held in the backdrop of escalating tensions between the government and the opposition over the suspension of parliamentarians during the winter session of Parliament.

INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties are seeking to put a united challenge against the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting happened in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

In the Mumbai meeting, the opposition parties adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible in a spirit of give-and-take. (ANI)

