"Like German Parliament...": KS Alagiri on suspension of MPs from Parliament

"It is like a German Parliament. In Hitler's period, they did like this. It is not the Indian Parliament. It is not based on the British or American system. Modi is based on Hitler and Mussolini. So he is doing like this," KS Alagiri said.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:31 IST
"Like German Parliament...": KS Alagiri on suspension of MPs from Parliament
Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the suspension of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri compared it to a German Parliament and said that during Hitler's period, something similar was done. "It is like a German Parliament. In Hitler's period, they did like this. It is not the Indian Parliament. It is not based on the British or American system. PM Modi is based on Hitler and Mussolini. So he is doing like this," KS Alagiri said, speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

A total of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident. Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP-led central government wants to "demolish democracy" as it does not want the people of India to hear the opposition and thus has adopted the policy of "suspend, throw out and bulldoze".

"The suspension of a total of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament reinforces our charge that an autocratic BJP wants to demolish Democracy in this country," Kharge posted on X on Tuesday. He further said that a "complete purge" is being executed to ensure the passage of "draconian bills" without any meaningful debate in the new Parliament.

Earlier in the day, members of opposition parties held protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises against the suspension of MPs for the remainder of the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Suspended opposition MPs also held protests against the government at Parliament's Makar Dwar on Tuesday. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also joined the protests.

The reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited to be 'misconduct' and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

