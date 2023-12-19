Left Menu

Oppn 'INDIA' bloc seeks 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips

100 counting of VVPAT slips should then be done, the resolution adopted unanimously at the opposition alliance meeting said.This will restore full confidence of the people in free and fair elections, it further said.Leaders of several opposition parties deliberated on the issue of EVMs, especially after the recent victories of the BJP in the state assembly elections, and felt that the entire opposition coalition should raise the matter unitedly before the people.

The opposition 'INDIA' bloc on Tuesday asserted that there are many doubts about the integrity of the functioning of electronic voting machines and suggested that VVPAT slips be handed over to voters and its 100 per cent counting done later.

In a resolution adopted by the alliance during its fourth meeting here, leaders of 28 opposition parties said even though a delegation of the grouping has given a memorandum to the Election Commission, the poll body has not yet responded to the concerns.

''INDIA parties have submitted a detailed memorandum to the ECI with several specific questions on the design and operation of the EVMs. Unfortunately, the ECI has been reluctant to meet an INDIA delegation on this memorandum,'' the resolution said.

''INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs. These have been raised by many experts and professionals as well.

''Our suggestion is simple: Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice. 100% counting of VVPAT slips should then be done,'' the resolution adopted unanimously at the opposition alliance meeting said.

''This will restore full confidence of the people in free and fair elections,'' it further said.

Leaders of several opposition parties deliberated on the issue of EVMs, especially after the recent victories of the BJP in the state assembly elections, and felt that the entire opposition coalition should raise the matter unitedly before the people. As per the Election Commission, mandatory verification of printed voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips of five randomly selected polling stations of each assembly constituency or each assembly segment is done in case of election to the House of the People before declaring results.

