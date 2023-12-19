Left Menu

'Working towards PM Modi's four pillars of Amrit Kaal': CM Pramod Sawant on 62nd Goa Liberation Day

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wished the statesmen on the 62nd Goa Liberation Day, and said that his government is working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four pillars of 'Amrit Kaal'.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wished the statesmen on the 62nd Goa Liberation Day, and said that his government is working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four pillars of 'Amrit Kaal'. The Goa Chief Minister said, "We are celebrating the 62nd Goa Liberation Day today, with great enthusiasm and joy all over Goa."

"Our administration is working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four pillars of Amrit Kaal, including the Nari Shakti Yojana, Kisan Shakti Yojana, Yuva Shakti Yojana and the Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. Every party worker is working to take forward the 13 flagship programs of PM Modi," CM Swant said while speaking to ANI. "Goa is celebrating this festival with great fanfare by remembering the freedom fighters at all high schools, government offices, block, and district levels. We honoured the freedom fighters and recruitment letters to their children," he added.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in commemoration of the Indian armed forces annexing Portuguese-ruled Goa. The day also marks the success of Operation Vijay, the 1961 military action that annexed Portuguese-ruled Goa, Daman, and Diu.

Goa's liberation occurred 14 years after India's independence from the British. (ANI)

