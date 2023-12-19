"VVPAT slip should be given to voter...": Digvijaya Singh

Advocating for electoral reforms, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has put forth a novel suggestion that post casting a vote, voters should receive the VVPAT slip, which they would then deposit in the ballot box. In a statement on 'X', Digvijaya questioned the reasonableness of this proposal, stating, "After casting the vote, give the VVPAT slip to the voter, which he should put in the ballot box. Is this demand unreasonable?"

Highlighting the concerns raised by former army and IAS officer MG Devasahayam to the Election Commission, Digvijaya mentioned that Devasahayam sought opinions from 200 former officials and IT experts. Despite this comprehensive approach, the Election Commission failed to acknowledge their report, let alone provide a receipt for it. "Devsahayam ji was a former army officer and then he got selected in IAS. He has been a very capable honest experienced officer. He took opinions from about 200 former officials and IT experts from India and abroad and raised some questions to the Election Commission about conducting elections through EVMs. But let alone reply, the Election Commission did not even give a receipt for their report," Digvijaya said.

Drawing attention to the INDIA alliance's efforts to express concerns, Digvijaya highlighted that 18 political parties sought an audience with the Election Commission in August 2023. Despite multiple reminders, the Election Commission has yet to schedule an appointment. "About 18 political parties of INDIA alliance sought time from the Election Commission in August 2023 based on those questions and reminded them several times but till now the Election Commission has not even given us an appointment," Digvijaya said.

The veteran Congress leader said that on top of it, the Modi government has passed a law that indirectly gives the ruling party more power to appoint the Election Commissioner. Digivijaya said that they only have hope from the Supreme Court. "And now @narendramodi ji has got the law passed that he can make whoever he wants as the Election Commissioner!! Now only we have hope from the Supreme Court. They should just accept our demand," he said.

Earlier in the month, Digvijaya Singh alleged that any machine with a chip can be hacked and that he has opposed voting by EVMs since 2003. "Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers! This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?" Singh said in a post on 'X' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)