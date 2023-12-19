Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 22:35 IST
Patwari takes charge as MP Congress chief, slams BJP over Nehru portrait removal
Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over the removal of Jawaharlal Nehru's portrait from the state assembly, saying the ruling party harbours hatred for those who fought for the country's independence. Patwari, who replaced Kamal Nath as state Congress chief following the party's defeat in the assembly polls, took charge by reaching the party office here around 9 pm, 12 hours after he set out from Indore and hours behind schedule.

Commenting on the Madhya Pradesh Assembly's decision to remove a portrait of the country's first prime minister and replace it with that of Dr B R Ambedkar, he said only two days ago the BJP had approached him seeking cooperation to ensure the unanimous election of Narendra Singh Tomar as Speaker, and his party extended its full support.

The ruling party did not do the right thing by removing Nehru's portrait from the House, he added.

Though the Congress lost the elections, its morale was high which was on display along the route, he said.

Patwari also asked party workers to ensure that the BJP fulfilled all its election promises such as providing LPG cylinders at Rs 450 per bottle.

Earlier, as he set out from Indore in the morning and travelled to Bhopal via Ujjain, Dewas and Sehore, he was greeted by party workers along the route and even a JCB machine was deployed at one place to offer him a huge garland.

At Ujjain he performed puja at the Mahakaleshwar temple. Newly appointed Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, deputy leader of the Congress legislature party Hemant Katare and senior leaders Arun Yadav, Sajjan Singh Verma and Kamleshwar Patel were present on this occasion.

But veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh were conspicuous by absence. They had other engagements, party sources claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

