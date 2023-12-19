Left Menu

President Weah steps in to reverse Liberia's U.N. vote against Gaza ceasefire

Weah "has always stood on the side of peace across the world," it said in a statement. The Liberian foreign ministry has requested the U.N. General Assembly reverse its 'NO' vote and register a new vote in favour of the Gaza ceasefire.

Reuters | Monrovia | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:10 IST
  • Liberia

Liberian President George Weah has intervened to reverse his country's vote against a U.N. resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the West African nation's information ministry said on Tuesday. Liberia was the only African state and one of only ten countries of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly to reject the United Nation's Dec. 12 call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants that was backed by 153 countries.

The ministry said the Liberian diplomats responsible for voting did so without the backing of Weah, who as president has the final say over Liberia's foreign policy. Weah "has always stood on the side of peace across the world," it said in a statement.

The Liberian foreign ministry has requested the U.N. General Assembly reverse its 'NO' vote and register a new vote in favour of the Gaza ceasefire. Before the U.N. vote took place, Weah wrote to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November asking him to "exercise ... restraint and consideration for civilians who are the real victims of the ongoing crisis," the information ministry said.

Former international soccer star Weah is due to step down as president after losing a re-election bid in November. His presidency has been marred by graft allegations, but his acceptance of electoral defeat has spurred hopes of a smooth transition of power in the once volatile African nation.

