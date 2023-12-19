Left Menu

UK PM Sunak discusses Ukraine conflict with new Polish PM Tusk

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:54 IST
UK PM Sunak discusses Ukraine conflict with new Polish PM Tusk
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday to congratulate him on his recent election win and discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said. “The leaders discussed Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, noting that the UK and Poland are two of Ukraine’s closest partners and defenders," a spokesperson at the prime minister's office said.

“They also welcomed the strong bilateral security, defence and industrial collaboration between the UK and Poland, agreeing to continue cooperation to safeguard our national and wider European security and prosperity.” Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk was sworn in by President Andrzej Duda last week.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023