Cases of atrocities against SCs were not registered during Cong regime: Haryana CM

Taking a dig at the Congress, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said cases of atrocities against the members of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities were either not registered or, if registered, suppressed during the opposition party's regime.

The victims of such atrocities had to run from pillar to post to get their cases registered, Khattar said in the state Assembly here.

He said strict directives were issued to police stations after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Haryana in 2014, ensuring that every individual seeking to get an FIR registered is facilitated without any impediment.

Responding to a question raised by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Singh Chautala regarding the corruption cases registered in various departments, boards and corporations, Khattar said whenever a complaint of graft is received, an FIR is lodged first and action taken on the basis of investigation.

The chief minister, who was responding to various issues raised by the members in the House, also said the MLAs, being elected representatives of the public, can gather information about the development projects in their areas from any officer.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA B B Batra, Khattar said the legislators can visit any government office and obtain information about the development projects in their areas from any officer.

As the opposition often targets the BJP-led government over unemployment in the state, he informed the House that according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report, the unemployment rate in Haryana during July-September was 5.2 per cent, while the national-level figure stood at 6.6 per cent.

Khattar said the unemployment rate was ''14.5 per cent in Himachal Pradesh, 8.8 per cent in Punjab and 12 per cent in Rajasthan'' during the same period.

The chief minister also said Haryana's poverty rate, according to the NITI Aayog's data, was 11.88 per cent in 2015-16.

''In 2014, when we came to power, dedicated efforts were made and because of this, the rate came down to 7.07 per cent in 2019-20, which was a reduction of more than 4 per cent. As a result, 14,29,341 people in Haryana have risen above the poverty line,'' he added.

Khattar further said the announcement to build an international sports stadium in Khandra village in Panipat, the hometown of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, will soon be fulfilled.

He said the stadium is to be constructed in a 15-acre area in the village according to the villagers' wish, but a case related to the land is pending in the revenue court.

Both parties have agreed to withdraw the case and the construction of the stadium will begin soon, the chief minister added.

Talking to reporters, Khattar, in response to a query about the selection of a ''Rajya Geet'' (state song), said a five-member committee led by MLA Laxman Singh Yadav has been set up in this regard.

The names of the other members of the committee are to be approved by Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, he added.

A decision on the state song of Haryana is likely to come during next year's budget session, Khattar said.

During the Assembly's winter session, Khattar had said Haryana will soon have a state song, reflecting the rich history, heritage and vibrant culture of the state.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said BJP president J P Nadda will participate in the ongoing International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra on December 21 while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in it on December 22. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the closing ceremony on December 23, he said.

