Left Menu

EU, US urge Serbia to address concerns about electoral process

The European Union and the United States urged Serbia to address concerns about its electoral process after independent observers found worrying irregularities including vote buying during Sunday's snap election.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 00:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 00:55 IST
EU, US urge Serbia to address concerns about electoral process

The European Union and the United States urged Serbia to address concerns about its electoral process after independent observers found worrying irregularities including vote buying during Sunday's snap election. The electoral process in Serbia, which has been a candidate to join the EU since 2012, needs to be improved significantly, two EU commissioners said on Tuesday.

"We conclude with concern that the electoral process requires tangible improvement and further reform, as the proper functioning of Serbia's democratic institutions is at the core of Serbia's EU accession process," EU commissioners Josep Borrell and Oliver Varhelyi said in a joint statement. The country's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) gained an unfair advantage in snap parliamentary elections through media bias, the improper influence of President Aleksandar Vucic and voting irregularities such as vote buying, an international monitoring mission said on Monday.

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was reviewing the findings of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission. Washington urged Serbia to work with the OSCE to address "unjust conditions" surrounding the electoral process. The OSCE "did find as well that the elections were marred by numerous procedural deficiencies (like) pressure on public employees, and misuse of public resources, and that these factors together with the ruling party's systemic advantages create unjust conditions. So we will urge Serbia to work with the OSCE to address these concerns," a State Department spokesperson said.

The populist SNS won 46.72% of the votes in Sunday's elections, according to state election commission preliminary results, based on the count from 96% of the polling stations. The centre-left opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence came second with 23.56% of the votes and the Socialist Party of Serbia third with 6.56%. Observers also said there was misuse of public resources, a lack of separation between official functions and campaign activities, voter intimidation and vote buying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023