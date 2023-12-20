Biden welcomes Pope decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2023 01:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 01:27 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the decision by Pope Francis to allow Roman Catholic priests to administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies, White House spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre said on Tuesday.
