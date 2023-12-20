Left Menu

Republican US House panel chair subpoenas Attorney General Merrick Garland

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan subpoenaed Attorney General Merrick Garland over allegations the Justice Department attempted to access personal information of some congressional aides, the panel said on Tuesday.

The controversy revolves around a Justice Department investigation in which Google was subpoenaed in 2017 to produce a Senate staffer's personal phone records and emails related to a probe of the agency's handling of the "Steele dossier" involving possible contacts between the Russian government and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Separately, Jordan has issued subpoenas to Biden administration officials over probes that include the Justice Department's investigation of tax filings by President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the subpoena.

