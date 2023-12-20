After a day of disruptions and more suspensions, Parliament to reconvene for Winter Session today

Left Menu

After another day of disruptions and suspensions that saw the count of the members suspended for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session to 141, both Houses will reconvene for business on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 08:58 IST
After another day of disruptions and suspensions that saw the count of the members suspended for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session to 141, both Houses will reconvene for business on Wednesday. As the session resumes at Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in the Rajya Sabha on the 17th day of the Winter session of Parliament. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

She will also move the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 in the Upper House on Wednesday for consideration and return to provide for the immediate effect for a limited period of provisions in Bills relating to the imposition or increase of duties of customs or excise. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also move a motion in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for election to the court of the University of Delhi so that the House proceed to elect, in such a manner as directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the members of the House to be a member of the Court of the University of Delhi.

Apart from that, MPs including Tiruchi Siva, Birendra Prasad Baishya and Sulata Deo will present (in English and Hindi) the 324th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry on 'Promotion of Electric Vehicles in the Country' pertaining to the Ministry of Heavy Industries. BJP MP and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 29th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on Demands for Grants 2023-24 pertaining to the Department of Rural Development.

Meanwhile, LT. General D P Vats ATS (retd) and Dr Ashok Bajpai are to table, the forty-second Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on 'A review of the working of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Earlier, in a major escalation of tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led government at the Centre, a total of 92 MPs were suspended from both Houses of Parliament on Monday. (ANI)

