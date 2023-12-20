Left Menu

Why BJP MP who facilitated entry of intruders into LS not yet been questioned, asks Cong

The INDIA coalition announced nationwide anti-government protests on Friday.In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, It has been exactly a week since the very serious security breach in the Lok Sabha shocked the nation.

The Congress slammed the government on Wednesday over the Parliament security breach issue and asked why BJP MP Pratap Simha ''who facilitated the entry of the two intruders'' into the Lok Sabha has not been questioned even a week after the incident.

The opposition party's attack came a day after 49 more opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs facing action in both Houses of Parliament to 141. The INDIA coalition announced nationwide anti-government protests on Friday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''It has been exactly a week since the very serious security breach in the Lok Sabha shocked the nation. The prime minister, home minister and the Lok Sabha speaker say that an investigation has started. So be it.'' ''But why is it that even after seven days BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha has not yet been questioned?'' he posed.

Ramesh said this is a very bizarre situation as the intruders themselves have been charged under the anti-terrorist law UAPA.

''Meanwhile, 142 INDIA MPs have been suspended for making the basic, straightforward and fully legitimate demand of a statement by the Home Minister in Parliament on the December 13 incidents,'' he said.

While 141 MPs have been suspended this session, AAP member Sanjay Singh was suspended as a Rajya Sabha member from July 24.

Even as the opposition bloc slammed as ''undemocratic'' the suspension of MPs for display of placards demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament, the government justified the action as it accused the suspended MPs of insulting Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the institution of Parliament.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting police to round up the duo.

