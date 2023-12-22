Left Menu

All UTs to be ready to implement new criminal justice laws by Dec 2024: Amit Shah

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 20:54 IST
All UTs to be ready to implement new criminal justice laws by Dec 2024: Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Parliament gave its nod to the three new criminal justice laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that by December 2024, all Union territories in the country will be ready to implement the new laws.

He also said that by January 31 next year, all review meetings for the implementation of the three laws across the Union territories will be completed.

''By December next year, the UTs of our nation will have all the necessary infrastructure, software, trained human resources, and completely computerised courts to readily implement the three newly passed criminal justice system laws,'' Shah said here.

The Union minister later reviewed the functioning of the UT Chandigarh administration and took stock of the available infrastructure to implement the three laws here.

While Lok Sabha passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha gave its nod on Thursday.

The three legislations will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

While replying to a debate in Parliament, Shah asserted that the focus of the laws is on delivering justice rather than handing down punishment. The three legislations were drafted after comprehensive consultations, he said, adding that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislations before bringing them to the House for approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023