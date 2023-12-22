Suspension of Oppn MPs: Congress protests in Chhattisgarh

Left Menu

The Congress on Friday held protests at all district headquarters in Chhattisgarh against the suspension of opposition MPs during the Winter session of Parliament.As many as 146 MPs, comprising 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, were suspended during the Winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:02 IST
The Congress on Friday held protests at all district headquarters in Chhattisgarh against the suspension of opposition MPs during the Winter session of Parliament.

As many as 146 MPs, comprising 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, were suspended during the Winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards. They were seeking answers from the government on the December 13 Parliament security breach.

Chhattisgarh Congress in charge Kumari Selja, state unit chief Deepak Baij, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, among others, took part in the protests.

Congress functionaries raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government alleging it was acting in an undemocratic manner and was trying to stifle the voice of the opposition.

The Winter session of Parliament began on December 4 and was scheduled to conclude on December 22. However, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Thursday.

