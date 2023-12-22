Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL79 MACRON-RDAY-2NDLD GUEST French President Macron will be Republic Day chief guest: MEA New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 that would make him the sixth French leader to grace the prestigious annual event.

DEL80 CRIMINAL JUSTICE-SHAH All UTs to be ready to implement new criminal justice laws by Dec 2024: Amit Shah Chandigarh: A day after Parliament gave its nod to the three new criminal justice laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that by December 2024, all Union territories in the country will be ready to implement the new laws.

DEL69 INDIA-LD PROTEST INDIA bloc protests suspension of opposition MPs, Kharge says democracy under threat New Delhi: The opposition INDIA bloc staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday against the suspension of 146 MPs from the two Houses of Parliament during the winter session and gave a call to people to unite in saving democracy in the country. DEL68 SPO-WREST-2ND LD BAJRANG Bajrang to return Padma Shri, writes to PM New Delhi: There seems to be no end to controversies surrounding Indian wrestling as Olympic medallist grappler Bajrang Punia on Friday decided to return his Padma Shri award in protest against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh as the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

DEL78 ED-KEJRIWAL-SUMMONS ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal for appearance on January 3 in excise policy case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning for January 3 in the excise policy-linked money laundering investigation, sources said Friday.

DEL64 CZECH-GUPTA-JURISDICTION India's judicial authorities have 'no jurisdiction' in Nikhil Gupta case: Czech Justice Ministry New Delhi: India's judicial authorities have ''no jurisdiction'' in the case involving Nikhil Gupta, Czech justice ministry spokesperson Vladimir Repka has said, days after his family approached the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the matter. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL56 COVID-JN.1-VARIANT 22 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant detected in country till Thursday New Delhi: Twenty-two cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country till Thursday, with 21 cases being reported from Goa and another from Kerala, official sources said.

DEL72 ED-PB-AAP MLA-ATTACH ED attaches assets of company linked to Punjab AAP MLA New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached a property worth Rs 35.10 crore of a company, in which Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra was a director, as part of a probe linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

CAL8 JH-MAOIST-RAILWAY-2LD BLAST Maoists blow up railway tracks in Jharkhand, 13 trains cancelled Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Members of the banned CPI (Maoist) blew up a portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, disrupting train services on the Howrah-Mumbai route for several hours, police said on Friday. BOM10 CG-MINISTERS-LD OATH Three first-time MLAs among 9 BJP lawmakers inducted into Chhattisgarh cabinet Raipur: Nine BJP lawmakers, including three first-time MLAs, were on Friday inducted into the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led cabinet in Chhattisgarh, taking its strength to 12. MDS20 TN-GOVT-SITHARAMAN Nirmala Sitharaman insulted TN people in the grip of calamity, says TN govt Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has insulted the people of Tamil Nadu, who were in the grip of a calamity, by ''discourteously declining'' to provide funds as requested by Chief Minister M K Stalin, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Friday. MDS17 KA-CM-VIDEO-2ND-LD BJP Video of Karnataka CM in ultra-luxury private jet goes viral, draws sharp reaction from BJP Bengaluru: The opposition BJP on Friday came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka for flaunting their ''rich fortunes and luxury lifestyles'' following a viral video on social media showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a private jet. LEGAL LGD20 DL-COURT-LD SANJAY SINGH BAIL Court rejects bail plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in money laundering case linked to excise policy scam New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam', observing that he was connected with the ''proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 2 crore" and the case against him was ''genuine''.

LGD14 DL-HC-PAR-SECURITY-LD STAY Parliament security breach: HC stays order asking police to providing FIR copy to accused New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court's order directing the city police to supply a copy of the FIR to an accused in the Parliament security breach case.

BUSINESS DEL63 BIZ-FINMIN-DEVOLUTION Centre releases additional installment of tax devolution worth Rs 72,961 cr New Delhi: The Centre has authorised the release of an additional installment of tax devolution to the states amounting to Rs 72,961.21 crore. FOREIGN FGN45 NEPAL-INDIA-ENERGY India, Nepal to ink long-term power deal during Jaishankar's visit to Kathmandu next month: PM Prachanda Kathmandu: India and Nepal will ink a long-term power deal during the visit of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the first week of January, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" said on Friday. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN44 CZECH-MASS-SHOOTING-MOURNING Czechs mourn 14 dead and dozens wounded in the worst mass shooting in the country's history Prague: People in the Czech capital were trying to come to grips on Friday with the worst mass shooting in the country's history that left 14 dead and dozens wounded inside a university building. The shooter is also believed to have killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby last week. AP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)