ED's fresh summons to Kejriwal seems more of political posturing of Centre than legal process: Bharadwaj

The Enforcement Directorates fresh summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems more of political posturing of the Centre than a legal process, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:27 IST
The Enforcement Directorate's fresh summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems more of political posturing of the Centre than a legal process, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday. A day after Kejriwal skipped the second summons by the federal agency, he was served a fresh notice for appearance on January 3 in the Delhi excise policy case. In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, ''Everyone knows that Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal is in Vipassana. The ED knows well that he can't be served summons while he is without any communication during 10 days meditation.'' ''This summons appears more of a political posturing of the central government than a legal process,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

This is the third notice to Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the AAP, after he refused to appear before the agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21. The chief minister is currently undertaking a Vipassana meditation course. While refusing to depose on the second summons, Kejriwal wrote to the investigating officer of the case that the notice issued against him for personal appearance was ''not in consonance with the law'' and it should be withdrawn.

