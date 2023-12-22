Romanian former finance minister Dragu appointed as Moldova's cbank chief

The Moldovan parliament on Friday voted to appoint former Romanian finance minister Anca Dragu as central bank chief following the dismissal of Octavian Armasu for failing to take action over a 2014-2015 bank fraud scandal.

"It is a great honor for me to contribute to the European path of the Republic of Moldova. We need strong, independent institutions to ensure the country's economic stability and prosperity for all citizens," Dragu said after the vote.

