Left Menu

Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says

Donald Trump pressured two election officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a new report by The Detroit News.The former president s 2024 campaign neither confirmed nor denied the recordings legitimacy, insisting in a statement that all of Trumps actions after his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden were taken to uphold his oath of office and ensure fair elections.Trump has consistently repeated falsehoods about the 2020 election as he runs again for the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:59 IST
Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump pressured two election officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a new report by The Detroit News.

The former president 's 2024 campaign neither confirmed nor denied the recording's legitimacy, insisting in a statement that all of Trump's actions after his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden were taken to uphold his oath of office and ensure fair elections.

Trump has consistently repeated falsehoods about the 2020 election as he runs again for the White House. No evidence has emerged in a litany of federal, state and outside investigations of voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the election.

The November 17, 2020 telephone call included then-President Trump, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Wayne County elections authorities Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, both of them Republicans, The Detroit News reported. Trump told the two canvassers that they would look "terrible" if they certified results after having initially opposed certification, the newspaper said.

The newspaper said the recordings were made by a person who was present for the call with Palmer and Hartmann.

The report comes as Trump seeks the 2024 Republican nomination while grappling with multiple criminal indictments, including a federal case and a Georgia case tied to his efforts to overturn Biden's victory. As he campaigns for a return to the White House, Trump continues to repeat the lies that the 2020 election was stolen, despite multiple recounts and court cases confirming his defeat.

Biden won Michigan, with Wayne County, which includes Detroit, providing a trove of Democratic votes. As such, it was one of the key places Trump focused on in the weeks after Election Day in 2020.

"We've got to fight for our country," Trump said on the recordings, according to The News. "We can't let these people take our country away from us." National GOP Chairwoman McDaniel, a Michigan native, reportedly said during the call: "If you can go home tonight, do not sign it,'' adding, ''We will get you attorneys." Trump is said to have reinforced the point, assuring the local officials: "We'll take care of that." Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman, said in a statement Friday that Trump's actions were "were taken in furtherance of his duty as President of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity." "President Trump and the American people have the Constitutional right to free and fair elections," Cheung said.

The Republican National Committee's communications office did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from McDaniel.

The reported Michigan call would have occurred about six weeks before another call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. That conversation is among the key points in Trump's indictment in Fulton County that accuses the former president of a racketeering scheme to overturn Biden's narrow victory in Georgia.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,'' Trump told Raffensperger in that call. "Because we won the state." Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden's win by a 11,779-vote margin.

A recording of Trump is also at issue in a Florida-based federal case accusing the former president of mishandling classified information after leaving the White House. In that case, prosecutors allege that in a July 2021 interview, Trump showed people, who were working on a book about his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, classified information about a Pentagon plan of attack on an unspecified foreign country.

"These are the papers," Trump says in a moment that seems to indicate he's holding a secret Pentagon document. "This was done by the military, given to me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023