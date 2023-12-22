Left Menu

Karnataka to withdraw Hijab ban, announces CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will revoke the ban on Hijab and said that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will withdraw the ban order on the Hijab imposed by BJP and said that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat. Karnataka Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is bogus.

"PM Narendra Modi's sab ka saath-sab ka vikas is bogus. BJP is doing the work of dividing people and dividing society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. I have told to withdraw the hijab ban," CM Siddaramaiah posted on X. The previous BJP government in the State had imposed a Hijab ban on students in educational institutions. The matter reached the Karnataka High Court which also upheld the ban imposed by the then BJP government. In this regard, Supreme Court had delivered a split verdict leading to the Karantaka High Court being upheld.

Also while addressing a public rally in Mysuru on Friday, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that this decision will be taken back and women can go out wearing Hijab. "We will take back that decision, there is no Hijab ban now. Women can go out wearing hijab. I have told the officials to take back the order (previous govt order). Dressing and eating food is our choice, why should I object? Wear whatever dress you want, eat whatever you want, why should I care? We should not do politics to get votes, we don't do that," Karnataka CM said.

Reacting to the announcement made by Karnataka Chief Minister, Karnataka BJP said that Siddaramaiah is sowing the poison of religion in the state. "A uniform policy has been implemented in schools and colleges to ensure that children are equal. This has also been upheld by the Supreme Court. However, the Chief Minister is creating a difference in the minds of the school students regarding the issue of uniforms. Siddaramaiah is going to amend the constitution itself for a vote bank to appease PFI goons and minorities. In the coming days, the people themselves will teach this a lesson," Karnataka BJP posted on X.

The Hijab row in the State erupted in January 2022 when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls protested outside the college over being denied entry. Earlier last month, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) restricted all forms of head cover in the exam hall during recruitment exams for various boards and corporations to avoid malpractice.

Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines. The order said that this is part of the effort to stop exam malpractices using Bluetooth devices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

