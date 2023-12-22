Govt running away from accountability: NC condemns mass suspension of opposition MPs

The National Conference on Friday condemned the mass suspension of the opposition MPs and said it is a clear case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government running away from accountability.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar in a statement said that his party condemns the mass suspension of the MPs, including Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi.

''It is a clear case of the government running away from accountability and evading discussions on various critical bills tabled in the Parliament. Clearly, the suspensions have been done by the government to hide its failures,'' he said.

The National Conference (NC) spokesperson said it is the right of every elected public representative to ask questions.

''If they have been elected by the people and sent to the Parliament, they speak representing the aspirations and expectations of the people,'' said Dar.

''Such undemocratic ways of silencing the opposition won't work. Our party MPs will continue to raise public issues forcefully,'' he added. During the Winter Session, 146 opposition MPs were suspended from both Houses of Parliament.

The opposition MPs were suspended for demanding a reply from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

