PM Modi preferred poll campaigns over lives of Manipur people, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:27 IST
PM Modi preferred poll campaigns over lives of Manipur people, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy electioneering when Manipur was "burning" in the fire of ethnic violence earlier this year, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Friday.

Speaking at Christmas celebrations here, Reddy said the Congress party made ensure that communal harmony prevailed among people.

"... You have seen the horrific incidents in Manipur recently. Even after one month neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister made an attempt to save the people who were in distress there. The state (Manipur) and central governments failed to protect people's lives," he told the gathering.

"But they were fully immersed in election campaigns. They preferred election campaign over lives of people of Manipur," he alleged.

According to Reddy, AICC former president Rahul Gandhi personally visited Manipur and consoled the affected families. While Rahul Gandhi tried to bring peace in Manipur, his efforts were criticised by PM Modi in the Parliament which is 'condemnable'.

Earlier, the CM participated in the BR Ambedkar Law College Alumni Meet and Graduation Day event here, and said the Congress came to power in the state with the blessings of Telangana people. The state government is putting efforts to promote Telangana as a role model in the country with grit and determination, he added.

