Saints must actively work for promotion of 'Sanatan Dharma': Mohan Bhagwat

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:39 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said saints must actively work for the promotion of 'Sanatan Dharma' in the country.

Bhagwat was speaking during an interactive session with saints at Maharshi Mehi Ashram here.

"All of us, including saints, are working towards the promotion of 'Sanatan Dharma'. The challenge to 'Sanatan Dharma', if any, must be handled effectively and unitedly," he said.

Bhagwat reached the ashram around 9.30 am, amid tight security arrangements.

There was, however, some commotion as Bhagwat entered the ashram, when a person suddenly attempted to hand over a book to the RSS chief and touch his feet, officials said.

He was immediately stopped by security personnel and questioned.

Later, talking to reporters, Deputy SP (Headquarters), Bhagalpur, Raushan Gupta said the man was an invitee at the event.

Divya Prakash, secretary-general of the All India Saints Satsang Association, added that the person was a regular visitor at the ashram.

