Left Menu

BJD questions BJP's contrasting response to Kamiya Jani's visit to Ayodhya Ram Temple, Puri Jagannath Temple

After the Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded to arrest YouTuber Kamiya Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj questioned Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the "unnecessary" hullabaloo.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:43 IST
BJD questions BJP's contrasting response to Kamiya Jani's visit to Ayodhya Ram Temple, Puri Jagannath Temple
BJD MP Manas Mangaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded to arrest of YouTuber Kamiya Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj questioned Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the "unnecessary" hullabaloo. Earlier in the day, the Odisha BJP demanded to arrest YouTuber Kamiya Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian raising questions on how an alleged promoter of beef consumption was granted access to Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri.

"BJP government under PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah have appointed Kamiya Jani to do films on Hindu heritage and temples. She has gone to Chardham and Ayodhya Ram Temple to see Ram Lalla too. And all of you love her for it and posted in your social media," Manas Mangaraj posted on X (Formerly Twitter). "Now Dharmendra Pradhan, please tell us what is your issue with her. Or it's simply intolerance to the huge work completion for Sri Mandir that you are unable to bear?" he added

"Why are you making fake news and trying to insult people's intelligence? Why do you want to put down Odisha and the people of Odisha by your consistent lies and falsehood?" he questioned Pradhan. "This is really shameful that you yourself liked and promoted here posts on Hindu temples and now for Sri mandir you have a problem," he said.

He further said, "I have attached relevant posts for refreshing your kind memory bhai." He also attached screenshots of some clips shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Dharmendra himself.

Jatin Mohanty, Odisha BJP General Secretary demanded the YouTuber's arrest under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus. "It has come to light that BJD leader VK Pandian along with YouTuber Kamiya Jani made a video on tasting of 'Mahaprasad' at Puri Jagannath temple. Earlier, Kamiya Jani posted a video eating beef. Beef-eaters are strictly not allowed inside Jagannath temple," the BJP leader said.

"We have urged that a case should be registered against them under 295 IPC for hurting the religious sentiments of a community. If they are not arrested, then we will approach the court," he added. Mohanty also alleged that a video camera was used on the temple premises which is banned by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Meanwhile, taking to the social media platform X, SJTA called the allegations of taking a camera to the temple premises, baseless. "The allegation made by a certain political party about a YouTube influencer taking a camera to the temple premises is completely baseless. There is no truth in this. If anyone has any evidence, if they present it, it will be investigated and necessary action will be taken," SJTA posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023