Left Menu

Kerala Catholic Bishop's body flays Left MLA over FB post on IUML leader

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:50 IST
Kerala Catholic Bishop's body flays Left MLA over FB post on IUML leader
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC), the apex body of the catholic priests in the state, on Friday came out against Left MLA K T Jaleel over his Facebook post regarding the participation of IUML supremo Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in its Christmas celebrations.

In a FB post, Jaleel mocked at the participation of Thangal along with BJP state chief K Surendran in the event held at the KCBC headquarters. Taking a dig at Thangal, the former Minister said he would even accept the invitation to the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Hitting back at the Left MLA, the KCBC said the social media post was an insult to the state's cultural community.

In a statement, the priest's body said it was strictly a private matter of the Church to invite dignified personalities of the society to their programmes.

''We dont need anyone from the outside advising us on whom to invite,'' it said.

If the public acceptance of the catholic church was the reason for the intolerance of persons like Jaleel, those concerned should pay attention to rein him in, Fr Jacob G Palackappilly, church spokesperson, added in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023