Ex-Colombian soldier pleads guilty in Haiti president's assassination

A former Colombian soldier pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Friday to charges related to his accused role in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Prosecutors had said Mario Palacios was part of a squad of Colombian contractors who broke into Moise's home, where he was killed. Palacios had originally pleaded not guilty in the case.

