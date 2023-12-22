Ex-Colombian soldier pleads guilty in Haiti president's assassination
A former Colombian soldier pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Friday to charges related to his accused role in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Prosecutors had said Mario Palacios was part of a squad of Colombian contractors who broke into Moise's home, where he was killed. Palacios had originally pleaded not guilty in the case.
