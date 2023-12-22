Left Menu

Looking forward to receiving you as chief guest at Republic Day: PM Modi toMacron

Bientot The Ministry of External Affairs said Macron would be visiting India at the invitation of Modi.Macron replied, Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend NarendraModi.

Looking forward to receiving you as chief guest at Republic Day: PM Modi toMacron
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in a message to French President Emmanuel Macron said India was looking forward to receive him as the chief guest at its 75th Republic Day.

In a post on X soon after Macron confirmed his participation, Modi said, ''My Dear Friend President @EmmanuelMacron, we eagerly look forward to receiving you as the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day. We will also celebrate India- France strategic partnership and shared belief in democratic values. Bientot!'' The Ministry of External Affairs said Macron would be visiting India at the invitation of Modi.

Macron replied, ''Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend @NarendraModi. India, on your Republic Day, I'll be here to celebrate with you!''

