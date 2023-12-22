BJP's national office-bearers meet with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a closed-door meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers on Friday as the party took stock of its organisational preparedness and chalked out upcoming programmes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

There was no official word on what Modi or BJP chief JP Nadda said during the closed-door meeting but, sources said, the general message to the party leaders was to intensify their outreach around the government's good works in the over three months left before the elections are announced.

The positive feedback about the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a flagship central government programme aimed at ensuring saturation coverage of its numerous welfare schemes, was also talked about.

The BJP has asked its members to ensure that people in maximum numbers benefit from it.

Nadda later said in a post on X, ''The BJP is advancing on the path to build a developed India by empowering the country's main pillars of youth, women, farmers and poor under the prime minister's guidance.'' The two-day meeting is also being attended by all state unit presidents of the party. Home Minister Amit Shah may attend the meeting on Saturday, the sources said.

The party's various 'morcha (wings)' and state units are scheduled to share details of their ongoing organisational exercises and will be given directions by senior leaders with an eye on the poll campaign.

The results of the recent five assembly polls and the party's nationwide plans on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were among the issues discussed in the meeting.

The poll results, especially the BJP's sweep of the three Hindi-speaking states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, have boosted the party's morale as it looks to retain power at the Centre for a third straight term.

