Fresh ED notice to Kejriwal seems more of Centre's political posturing than legal process: Bharadwaj

The Enforcement Directorate's fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems more of political posturing of the Centre than a legal process, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday.

In a statement later, the AAP said it cannot confirm if another summons has been received since Kejriwal has left for his Vipassana meditation course. A day after Kejriwal skipped the second summons, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a fresh notice to Kejriwal for questioning on January 3 in the excise policy-linked money laundering investigation, official sources said on Friday.

The AAP said in an official statement, ''This is a completely fake case only to target the AAP leadership. The BJP has not been able to produce a single evidence in the courts. It's just political vendetta to counter the growing popularity of the AAP across the country.'' ''Since CM Arvind Kejriwal has left for Vipassana, we cannot confirm if another summons has been received or not,'' it added. Priyanka Kakkar, the AAP's chief national spokesperson, called the case ''politically motivated'', the ''script'' for which is written in the BJP office.

''Everyone knows that Arvind Kejriwal is in Vipassana since December 19, then who was served the summons? This entire case is politically motivated and the script is written in the BJP office,'' she told PTI Video.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Bharadwaj said in a post on X, ''Everyone knows that Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal is in Vipassana. The ED knows well that he can't be served summons while he is without any communication during 10 days meditation.'' ''This summons appears more of a political posturing of the central government than a legal process,'' the AAP leader said.

This is the third notice to Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

The Delhi chief minister is currently undertaking a 10-day Vipassana meditation course.

Skipping the second summons, Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that these were issued at the behest of political rivals that wished to silence the voice of the opposition in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi chief minister left for an undisclosed location for his Vipassana course on Wednesday. He had sent his reply to the ED on Wednesday.

