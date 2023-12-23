Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Sharma reviews preparations for DGP conference

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 00:10 IST
Rajasthan CM Sharma reviews preparations for DGP conference
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday reviewed preparations for the 58th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, scheduled for January 5-7.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the conference in Jaipur. Directors general of police and senior officers of various states and senior central government officials will also take part.

The chief minister said Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Development Authority officials should ensure the city's cleanliness for the event's successful organisation.

He also asked the officials to maintain tight security and said negligence of any kind will not be tolerated.

Sharma directed senior officials to coordinate with the departments concerned.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Sanjay Agarwal said 10 committees have been formed for the conference on the country's internal and external security.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and top officials of various departments were present during the meeting at the Chief Minister's Office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023