Biden signs $886 billion US defense policy bill into law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2023 02:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 02:20 IST
Biden signs $886 billion US defense policy bill into law
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden on Friday signed the U.S. defense policy bill into law after the legislation passed Congress last week, the White House said.

The legislation includes a record $886 billion in annual military spending and authorizes policies such as aid for Ukraine and push-back against China in the Indo-Pacific.

