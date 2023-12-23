Biden signs $886 billion US defense policy bill into law
President Joe Biden on Friday signed the U.S. defense policy bill into law after the legislation passed Congress last week, the White House said.
The legislation includes a record $886 billion in annual military spending and authorizes policies such as aid for Ukraine and push-back against China in the Indo-Pacific.
