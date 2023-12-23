Ex-Credit Suisse chief elected leader of Ivory Coast's PDCI opposition party
Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 23-12-2023 05:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 05:04 IST
- Country:
- Cote d'Ivoire
The former chief executive of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, on Friday was elected as leader of PDCI, one of Ivory Coast's main opposition parties, PDCI voting results showed.
As leader of the party, Thiam is likely to be its candidate in the 2025 presidential election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PDCI
- Credit Suisse
- Tidjane Thiam
- Ivory Coast's
- Thiam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UBS supports process to identify root causes of Credit Suisse collapse
Swiss financial watchdog calls for more powers after Credit Suisse crash
Swiss financial watchdog calls for more powers after Credit Suisse crash
INSIGHT-How Swiss authorities bungled Credit Suisse oversight
Swiss financial watchdog calls for stronger powers after Credit Suisse crash