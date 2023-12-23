Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden pardons marijuana offenders, cuts non-violent drug sentences

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday reduced the prison terms of 11 people serving decades-long sentences for non-violent drug charges and pardoned potentially thousands of others with federal or Washington, D.C. marijuana possession offenses. Biden said the actions were meant to address disparities in sentencing that have long taken a toll on the Black community, and to expand his commitment to marijuana reform.

US takes aim at financial institutions with new Russia sanctions authority

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order threatening penalties for financial institutions that help Russia circumvent sanctions, the White House said in a statement, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Moscow. The order also gives Washington the ability to broaden import bans of certain Russian goods, such as seafood and diamonds, the White House said.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Republican-drawn legislative maps

The Wisconsin Supreme court on Friday ordered that legislative maps designed by the Republican-controlled legislature be redrawn, handing Democrats a victory in what has become a key political battleground state. The Supreme Court justices, in a 21-page ruling, sided with the left-leaning nonprofit group Law Forward, which sued to overturn the maps as unconstitutional because many of them were not contiguous.

Biden 'heartbroken' that American believed kidnapped by Hamas is dead

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was "heartbroken" by the news that an American named Gad Haggai is believed to have been killed by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Oct. 7 when it attacked Israel. Haggai, a 73-year-old Israeli-American man, was previously thought to have been taken hostage in the attack, along with his wife.

Trump plan to gut civil service triggers pushback by unions, Democrats

Donald Trump's vow to give himself the power to gut the federal workforce if he is elected to the White House again has unions, Democrats and watchdog groups preparing for legal action and seeking to tighten protections to prevent the former president from bending the bureaucracy to his will. Trump, the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has pledged to reintroduce an executive order known as Schedule F if he wins a second term in November 2024.

US inflation decelerating in boost to economy

U.S. prices fell in November for the first in more than 3-1/2 years, pushing the annual increase in inflation further below 3%, and boosting financial market expectations of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next March. The report from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed underlying inflation pressures continuing to subside. Cooling inflation left more income at the disposal of households, helping to underpin consumer spending and the overall economy as the year winds down.

Supreme Court rejects prosecutor's request, will not rule on Trump immunity yet

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to immediately decide former President Donald Trump's claim that he cannot be prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, allowing a lower court to continue reviewing the issue. The justices, rebuffing an extraordinary request by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, refused to effectively leap-frog a lower appeals court to speed up a final ruling on Trump's claim of criminal immunity ahead of his trial, due to begin in March.

CDC says JN.1 variant accounts for 39%-50% of COVID cases in US

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that COVID subvariant JN.1 accounts for 39% to 50% of cases in the United States as of Dec. 23, according to the agency's projections. This is an increase from the estimated 15% to 29% of cases in the United States, the CDC had projected as of Dec. 8.

Biden signs $886 billion US defense policy bill into law

President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law the U.S. defense policy bill that authorizes a record $886 billion in annual military spending and policies such as aid for Ukraine and push-back against China in the Indo-Pacific. The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, passed Congress last week. The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate approved the legislation with a strong bipartisan majority of 87 to 13 while the House of Representatives voted in favor 310 to 118.

Trump recorded pressuring Michigan officials to toss Biden's 2020 win -report

Donald Trump urged two Michigan election officials not to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the state following the 2020 presidential election, personally calling them in a pressure campaign reminiscent of his Georgia tactics, the Detroit News reported. In a Nov. 17, 2020, phone call, the then-president told two fellow Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers not to sign the state election's certification, saying they would look "terrible" and must "fight for our country," according to recordings of the call reviewed by the Michigan news outlet.

