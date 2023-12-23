Mining crucial for growth, jobs but way forward in Surguja after weighing pros and cons: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh's new Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said his government does not endorse the view that industrialisation and mining should not take place, insisting these activities are crucial for development and employment generation in the state as he expressed confidence about eliminating Naxalism.

Sai, a prominent tribal leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who took oath on December 13, maintained his government will take appropriate steps after analysing advantages and disadvantages of mining activities in regards with the state's bio-diversity rich Surguja region, which has witnessed protests by adivasis against coal mining at many places in the last several years.

In an interview to PTI, the CM said Naxalites have become frustrated after change of guard in Chhattisgarh and asserted the ''double engine'' government (a term used to mean BJP in power in the state and at the Centre) will fight against the menace resolutely and eliminate it.

The BJP stormed back to power in the state by ousting the Congress in the assembly polls held in November. Sai, the MLA from the Kunkuri (ST) constituency, is the first tribal CM from the saffron party which lost power to the Congress in 2018 after ruling the state since 2003.

The 59-year-old politician, a former Union minister, hails from the tribal-dominated Surguja division in north Chhattisgarh, where the BJP put up a stellar performance, clinching all 14 assembly seats.

Asked about the newly-elected government's stand on mining activities in Surguja where locals, particularly tribals, had been protesting against coal mining in the Hasdeo Arand forest region for the last several years, Sai said, ''As far as mining is concerned, we will see it. We do not favour (view) that mining activities and industrialisation should not take place as such activities create employment opportunities.'' He said the ecologically-sensitive Surguja region offers immense opportunities in the tourism sector.

''The Surguja division has ample potential from the tourism point of view as the region is densely-forested and has multiple waterfalls. As CM, my effort will be to encourage tourism in the area. When mining takes place and industries are set up then it also causes loss along with yielding benefits as it causes pollution. So, after considering everything on the basis of merits and demerits appropriate steps will be taken (about mining),'' he added.

Asked about Naxalism, Sai said, ''When the BJP was in power in the state for 15 years (2003-2018), it had strongly fought against the menace, but when the government changed in 2018, they (Maoists) got encouragement. Naxals used to say their government has come to power.'' The state, particularly the Bastar region in the south, has been struggling with Left Wing Extremism (LWE) for more than three decades.

''Since the government has changed, they have become frustrated and are resorting to cowardly acts. But we have given necessary directives to officials following which they have swung into action. Naxals have been arrested (recently). Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants to eliminate the menace and now both the central and state governments will resolutely fight against it,'' he added.

During election campaigning, Shah had declared that Naxalism will be eliminated in the next five years in Chhattisgarh if the BJP comes to power.

The tribal leader accused the Congress of encouraging religious conversion during its rule (2018-23) and said the new government will take steps to put an effective check on such activities.

''Rampant religious conversion happened during the previous government. I can clearly say the Congress kept encouraging conversion for vote bank politics as converted people distance themselves from the BJP. But now no such activities will take place and conversion will be stopped,'' Sai asserted.

Asked about enacting stringent laws to check conversion, the CM maintained his government has just assumed office and will first focus on welfare schemes.

''It has only been 5 to 7 days since the formation of the new government. As of now, key works like allocation of houses, disbursement of two years pending bonus to farmers and implementation of Mahtari Vandan Yojana (financial assistance scheme for married women) will be done. Our efforts will be to put an effective check on conversion and after reviewing the issue, required steps will be taken in this direction,'' said Sai.

Asked about the state's financial condition and challenges to fulfil his party's pre-poll promises, the CM said Chhattisgarh is reeling under high debt and blamed the previous Congress government for it.

''The state's economic condition is not good. In five years, they (Congress) took as much debt that we had not taken even in 15 years (2003-2018). The previous government borrowed around Rs 60,000 crore in just five years,'' he stated.

Sai expressed confidence about his government fulfilling the slew of pre-poll promises made by the BJP.

''But now there is a double engine government in the state and I firmly believe we will chalk out ways and cent per cent fulfil promises made under 'Modi ki Guarantee' (BJP's poll manifesto) in the next five years,'' he asserted.

Asked about the BJP's promise to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the Congress rule after coming to power, the CM said his government will definitely move forward on the issue.

''We will definitely do it. We will institute a probe into the state public service commission scam and stern action will be taken against those found guilty. Whatever cases (of alleged scams) will come to our knowledge, action will be taken on them,'' Sai said.

Asked whether BJP stalwart Dilip Singh Judev, who is said to have encouraged him to enter electoral politics, wanted to see him as chief minister, Sai said the late leader was his ideal in politics and he has learned humility from him.

''I worked with him (Judev) in politics for 25 years. We did not see him getting angry even for a single day in these 25 years. We have learned to give respect to party workers and pay heed to their views,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)