"Congress will form government in Odisha" says Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Sarat Patnaik on Friday said that in the coming days, Congress will be forming the government in the state. "Congress will fight against BJD and BJP here (Odisha). The 24-year Naveen Patnaik government will come to an end and in the coming days, Congress will form the government in Odisha," said Sarat Patnaik.

The assembly elections in Odisha are supposed to be held next year. Sarat Patnaik, while speaking to ANI, further said, "Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will come here next month to attend a program in Odisha. Their arrival will give strength to the workers. We are making continuous efforts to remove this current government which is filled with corruption."

The Odisha PCC President has earlier also accused the BJD government in Odisha of being involved in corruption. On Wednesday, Sarat Patnaik accused the Naveen Patnaik-led government of being "immersed in corruption" and alleged that the government has not been able to fulfil the dreams of the people of the state.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's BJD government has pushed Odisha backwards. The BJD government is immersed in corruption. They haven't been able to fulfil the dreams of the people of Odisha," Sarat Patnaik told ANI after he met with the Congress central leadership. "We had discussions on how Congress will achieve success in the 2024 elections," he added.

A day after the fourth meeting of the Opposition's INDIA bloc concluded in the national capital, the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party was held here on Wednesday. The meeting was held in the Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan, Parliament House. (ANI)

