Left Menu

"Congress will form government in Odisha" says Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Patnaik

"Congress will fight against BJD and BJP here (Odisha). The 24-year Naveen Patnaik government will come to an end and in the coming days, Congress will form the government in Odisha," said Sarat Patnaik.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 10:36 IST
"Congress will form government in Odisha" says Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Patnaik
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President, Sarat Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Sarat Patnaik on Friday said that in the coming days, Congress will be forming the government in the state. "Congress will fight against BJD and BJP here (Odisha). The 24-year Naveen Patnaik government will come to an end and in the coming days, Congress will form the government in Odisha," said Sarat Patnaik.

The assembly elections in Odisha are supposed to be held next year. Sarat Patnaik, while speaking to ANI, further said, "Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will come here next month to attend a program in Odisha. Their arrival will give strength to the workers. We are making continuous efforts to remove this current government which is filled with corruption."

The Odisha PCC President has earlier also accused the BJD government in Odisha of being involved in corruption. On Wednesday, Sarat Patnaik accused the Naveen Patnaik-led government of being "immersed in corruption" and alleged that the government has not been able to fulfil the dreams of the people of the state.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's BJD government has pushed Odisha backwards. The BJD government is immersed in corruption. They haven't been able to fulfil the dreams of the people of Odisha," Sarat Patnaik told ANI after he met with the Congress central leadership. "We had discussions on how Congress will achieve success in the 2024 elections," he added.

A day after the fourth meeting of the Opposition's INDIA bloc concluded in the national capital, the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party was held here on Wednesday. The meeting was held in the Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan, Parliament House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023