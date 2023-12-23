Left Menu

Worry about unemployment instead: Sibal slams FM over her criticism of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 13:16 IST
Representative image Image credit; Wikipedia
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her criticism of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin over him attending an INDIA bloc meeting despite torrential rains battering his state, and said she should instead worry about issues such as unemployment and India's mounting debt.

Sitharaman on Friday had attacked Stalin for taking part in the opposition bloc's meeting here on December 19 instead of being with the people when Tamil Nadu was pounded by torrential rains and battered by floods.

In a post on X, Sibal said, ''Nirmala Sitharaman targets Stalin attending I.N.D.I.A meet when Tamil Nadu battered with rain, floods. Instead worry about: 1) underemployment 2) unemployment 3) India's mounting debt 4) undernourished children 5) hunger, poverty. If you have time: Women wrestlers!'' Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman had demanded to know why Stalin did not give ''priority'' to Tamil Nadu at a time when it was pounded by very heavy rains and instead chose to participate in the alliance's meeting in Delhi.

''When the state was going through a disaster, Chief Minister Stalin was holding discussions at the INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi,'' she had said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He has also floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

