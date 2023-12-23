Left Menu

BJP functionary in MP wears footwear after 6-year gap as his wish of seeing party at helm fulfilled

The BJPs Anuppur district unit chief in Madhya Pradesh, who had vowed in 2017 not to wear footwear till the party forms a government in the state, started wearing it again on Saturday, days after the saffron party registered a resounding victory in the assembly polls.The Bharatiya Janata Partys Anuppur district president Ramdas Puri started wearing shoes again after a gap of six years.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-12-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 13:42 IST
BJP functionary in MP wears footwear after 6-year gap as his wish of seeing party at helm fulfilled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Anuppur district unit chief in Madhya Pradesh, who had vowed in 2017 not to wear footwear till the party forms a government in the state, started wearing it again on Saturday, days after the saffron party registered a resounding victory in the assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Anuppur district president Ramdas Puri started wearing shoes again after a gap of six years. He did so in the presence of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan said that Puri stopped wearing footwear in 2017 and decided that till the BJP comes to power in the state, he will not wear it. The BJP failed to form a government after the 2018 assembly elections. But even after the party came back to power in 2020 (after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed), Puri did not start wearing shoes, Chouhan said in a video posted on his official X account.

''Puri ji is a hardworking and dedicated party worker, who had given up wearing shoes and slippers since 2017. For six years, he remained barefoot in every season - summer, winter or rain. His resolution has been fulfilled. We all requested that now the resolution has been fulfilled and you should start wearing shoes,'' he said.

In the last month's assembly elections, the BJP registered a landslide victory by bagging 163 of the 230 assembly seats, and retained power in the central state. The opposition Congress was relegated to a distant second spot as it could win 66 assembly segments, while one seat was clinched by the Bharat Adivasi Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023