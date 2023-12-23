Left Menu

Congo opposition candidates plan presidential election protest

A group of Congolese opposition candidates have written to the governor of Kinshasa to say they will hold a protest next week over the country's disputed presidential election. Delays during Wednesday's election day in Democratic Republic of Congo led to an extension of the voting, which some opposition candidates and independent observers said compromises the credibility of the vote.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 18:19 IST
Congo opposition candidates plan presidential election protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo Dem Rep

A group of Congolese opposition candidates have written to the governor of Kinshasa to say they will hold a protest next week over the country's disputed presidential election.

Delays during Wednesday's election day in Democratic Republic of Congo led to an extension of the voting, which some opposition candidates and independent observers said compromises the credibility of the vote. Election disputes often fuel unrest in Congo and risk further destabilising a country with globally important reserves of cobalt and copper, which is already battling widespread poverty and an eastern security crisis.

Five opposition candidates plan a joint protest in the capital on Dec. 27, according to a Dec. 22 letter to the Kinshasa governor shared on X social media platform by Jean-Marc Kabunda, a representative of candidate Martin Fayulu. "We will protest against the irregularities observed during the voting operations ... and before. We will also protest against the (voting) extension," the letter said.

"The aforementioned irregularities sufficiently demonstrate that on Dec. 20, 2023, the elections were a sham," it added. The CENI election commission has acknowledged there were delays on Dec. 20 that meant some polling stations failed to open, but it has rejected allegations the credibility of the election was compromised by extending some voting.

Full provisional results of the election are expected by Dec. 31, with daily updates released from Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023