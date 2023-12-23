Left Menu

Bengal government employees' demand for further hike in DA justified: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 18:49 IST
Bengal government employees' demand for further hike in DA justified: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said the four per cent hike in dearness allowance announced by the West Bengal government was inadequate.

Extending his support to the members of Sangrami Joutha Mancha, who were holding a two-day sit-in near the state secretariat demanding a further hike in DA, Ghosh accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not giving permission to agitations and protests.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday permitted the Mancha, a body of a section of the state government employees, to hold a sit-in demonstration near Nabanna till 4pm of Saturday.

Ghosh, who went to the spot, said, ''The state government employees are rightfully demanding a further hike in DA, announcing that the 4 per cent increase is not acceptable.'' Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced an four per cent DA hike from January next.

Accusing the state administration of not giving permission to agitations and protests, Ghosh claimed that one has to move the high court for permission to hold any such programme.

''If one has to move the high court for everything, then you (the Mamata Banerjee government) should resign,'' he said.

The BJP leader said people voted the TMC to power hoping that it would give good governance.

''You have to respect the public, listen to their grievances and try to solve them, but you do not want to pay any heed to them,'' he said.

Mancha members began their dharna near Nabanna from Friday morning to demand release of DA on a par with central government employees.

Organisation convenor Bhaskar Ghosh claimed even after a hike of four per cent DA, there would still be a 36 percentage-point difference between the DA of state government and central government employees.

He announced the organisation will hold a rally on January 19 to press for a further hike in DA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023